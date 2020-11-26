|
|
|
WHITTINGTON Gill Passed away peacefully, November 15th 2020 in
Ghyll Royd Nursing Home,
Guiseley, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Brian. A loving mum of Sarah,
Beverly and Katy and a devoted
grandma (Jummy) of Sita,
Arjun, Jenny, Adam and Priya.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Bramhope Methodist
Church on Friday December 4th
followed by a private cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Gill's memory may be
given to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020