Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Resources
More Obituaries for Gill Whittington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gill Whittington

Notice Condolences

Gill Whittington Notice
WHITTINGTON Gill Passed away peacefully, November 15th 2020 in
Ghyll Royd Nursing Home,
Guiseley, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Brian. A loving mum of Sarah,
Beverly and Katy and a devoted
grandma (Jummy) of Sita,
Arjun, Jenny, Adam and Priya.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Bramhope Methodist
Church on Friday December 4th
followed by a private cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Gill's memory may be
given to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -