Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Fawcett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Fawcett

Notice Condolences

Gillian Fawcett Notice
FAWCETT Gillian 09/02/20
Peacefully at St James's Hospital, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Danny and Angie, dear mother-in-law of David and Sarah and loving grandma of Evie, Lily,
Ruby and Finn.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 25th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Samaritans, for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Kettleys Funeral Service Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -