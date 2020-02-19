|
|
|
FAWCETT Gillian 09/02/20
Peacefully at St James's Hospital, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Danny and Angie, dear mother-in-law of David and Sarah and loving grandma of Evie, Lily,
Ruby and Finn.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 25th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Samaritans, for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Kettleys Funeral Service Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020