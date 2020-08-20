|
|
|
Hamilton Gillian Passed away peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice on
12th August 2020, aged 56 years.
Loving wife to Andrew, dear mum to Jonathan, sister to Andrew and Mark, also a much loved aunt.
Gillian will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Hughes Funeral Services Chapel on Thursday 27th August 2020 followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2020