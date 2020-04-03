|
|
|
ELSON Gladys On 24th March, after a short illness, passed away peacefully aged 82 years.
Gladys will be lovingly remembered by her Husband Clive, Daughters Janet, Jackie and Louise, Grandchildren Mel,
Sam, Charlie and George,
Sisters Margaret and Diane
and Brother Derek.
A wonderful lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current circumstances a family only service will take place at the Coop Funeral Service Chapel, followed by a cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 9th April 2020.
Donations in the memory of Gladys will be made to the Alzheimer's Society and Neighbourhood Action and any contributions by friends not able to attend the service will be gratefully received by Clive
and passed onwards.
Enquiries to
Coop Funeral Care Wortley
Tel: 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020