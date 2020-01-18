|
|
|
HURRELL Gladys Muriel Passed away
19th January 2010.
Dearest mother of June, Brian, John, Paul and the late David, mother-in-law of Marie and Beverley, nan of Amanda, Paul
and Chris, great nan of Ethan,
Nia and Noah.
Ten years have passed
dear mother,
Since you were called away,
How well we remember,
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Sweetly tender, fond and true,
There's not a day dear mother,
That we do not think of you.
x x x x x x x x x x x x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 18, 2020