PARRICK (née Bishop)
Gladys A real Yorkshire Girl
Born in Armley, Leeds
on 13th October 1922
Died at Crouched Friars Nursing Home on 15th October 2020
Robbed of her hearing, sight and dignity by the cruelty of dementia.
After wartime service in the Far East, a leading Wren in our Navy, she was a loving wife to Len
and a brilliant mother to
John, Cynthia and Geoffrey.
She was 'the most wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother anyone could hope for.'
Leaving your children,
five grandchildren and
eleven great grandchildren.
Rest In Peace.
Our grateful thanks to the diligent, caring and loving staff
at Crouched Friars.
Donations in Gladys' memory welcomed to the
Alzheimer's Society via
East of England Co-operative Funeral Services,
89 Wimpole Road, Colchester,
Essex, CO1 2DB.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2020