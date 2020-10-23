|
|
|
McKAY
Gloria Rose October 9th, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 86 years.
Gloria, dearly loved wife of Bernard, much loved mum of Patrick, Matthew and Daniel, dear mother-in-law of Nicki and Ciara and a loving grandma
and great grandma.
Due to current restrictions a private Requiem Mass will be held at St Marys R.C Church,
Broadgate Lane, Horsforth on Wednesday October 28th.
Donations in memory
of Gloria may be made to
The Alzheimers Society.
Enquiries
Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020