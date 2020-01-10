|
|
|
FONG WAH Geoffrey Passed suddenly on 3rd January,
beloved husband of Hannah,
a loving and nurturing dad to Michelle, Ketia, and Simon and a cherished grandad of Brandon, Dylan, Indiana, and Lina Lai.
Also a passionate musician, devoted to Chicago Joe and
The Soul Diva's
"Keep the music live."
Funeral service and cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 3:40pm. Friends please accept this intimation. All enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeralcare, Moortown. Tel:0113 2689765
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020