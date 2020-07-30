|
Colquhoun Gordon (Jock) Peacefully on 17th July 2020 at Hillbro Nursing Home, Baildon, aged 88.
Much loved husband of Christine, loving dad of Andrew and Mandy, doting grandad and great grandad of Charlotte, Francesca ,
Isabella and Edward.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
at 12.40pm on Wednesday
5th August.
Due to restrictions those wishing to attend the service should in the first instance contact
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel 01132 503716.
Donations in memory of Gordon may be made online to the Alzheimer's Society at https://gordoncolquhoun.
muchloved.com
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2020