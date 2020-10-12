Home

Logan Gordon Kelly Died 6th October, aged 76 years, after a short illness.
Survived by sons Craig, Scott and Jim, predeceased by wife Janette and daughter Debbie, beloved husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend.
Will be sorely missed.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 26th October
at 2.20 p.m.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth, Tel. 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 12, 2020
