|
|
|
LONGTHORNE Gordon On January 21st, peacefully
in Wheatfield's, aged 90 years.
Darling husband to Pauline, dearly loved dad to Debbie, Darren and the late Sharon, father in law of Tracey, loving grandad to Emma, Matthew, Jamie and Cameron
and great grandad to Ben,
Jack, Megan, Ruby and Isla.
The service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday February 5th at 09.40am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu may be made
to Wheatfield's Hospice and a collection box will be available at the service. Enquiries to
J Tate Funeral Directors
Tel:0113 263 8971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020