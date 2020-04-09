|
BECKWITH Grace Winifred Passed away peacefully
on 2nd April, aged 89.
Beloved wife of the late George
and loving Mum to Steve, Chris
and Andrew. Dear sister, nana,
great nana, mother in law,
auntie and friend.
The funeral service will take place
with immediate family only
on Tuesday 21st April at
Wakefield Crematorium.
A celebration of life service will be
held at a later date for all to attend.
Donations, in memory of Grace,
can be made to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Rothwell. Tel: 01132822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020