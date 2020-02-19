Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Luty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Luty

Notice Condolences

Grace Luty Notice
LUTY Grace Eileen Sadly passed away in
Claremont Care Home on
12th February 2020
aged 94 years.
Grace will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February
at 12.20pm. Family flowers only by request however donations may be made in memory of Grace to Dementia UK for which a donation plate will be available
at the service.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
Horsforth Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -