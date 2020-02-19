|
|
|
LUTY Grace Eileen Sadly passed away in
Claremont Care Home on
12th February 2020
aged 94 years.
Grace will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February
at 12.20pm. Family flowers only by request however donations may be made in memory of Grace to Dementia UK for which a donation plate will be available
at the service.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
Horsforth Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020