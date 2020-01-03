|
|
|
WALKER Grace Passed away on
13th December 2019 in
Lofthouse Grange Care Home,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert, much loved mum of John and the late Jean, loving mother in law of Margaret and dearly loved nanna of Cindy, Michael (John) Stephen and the late Jennifer. Also a
loving great nanna and sister.
Service and Cremation will
take place at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium on Friday
10th January at 10:20am.
No flowers please by request, but if so desired a donation in memory of Grace may be given to the PDSA for which purpose a donation box will be available at the service.
Coop Funeralcare
Middleton
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020