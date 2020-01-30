Home

Liversidge Graham Roy Passed away peacefully
in St James's Hospital,
Sunday 12th January 2020,
Graham, aged 78 years.
Much loved Husband to Pamela, Dad to Helen and Alison.
The funeral service and celebration of Graham's
life will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium
on Wednesday
5th February at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations are gratefully received for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Care
and Ward J93 St James's Hospital.
Enquiries to
Coop Funeral Care
Wortley 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020
