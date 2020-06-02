Gwendoline Ismay
ISMAY Gwendoline Joy
nee Dymond Of your charity please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Gwendoline Joy Ismay R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully on
21st May 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Joseph, much loved Daughter of the late Eva and Arthur Dymond,
adored Mother of Shirley,
Patricia and Beverley,
much loved Grandmother,
Great Grandmother,
Mother- In- Law, Sister,
Sister-In- Law and Auntie.
A private Service will take place at Hughes Funeral Services (Service Chapel) on Tuesday 9 th June 2020 prior to Cremation.
Will friends please accept
this Intimation.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Management and Staff of Cookridge Court Care Home and Dr. Rosie Jones of West Park and Ireland Wood Medical Practice for their kindness, care and support in looking after Gwen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
