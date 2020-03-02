Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Hannah Bottomley Notice
BOTTOMLEY (nee Tennant)
Hannah
known as Ann Sadly passed away
on 22nd February whilst
in the safe care of
Wheatfields Hospice, aged 90.
Dear wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum of Susan,
the late Geoff and Lainey, dear mother in law to Paul and Janet and proud nan to Clare, Anthony, Jonathan, Robert and Hattie and nanny Ann to Freya, Elsie, Harley, Heath and Pippa.
Much loved by all her family.
Funeral service takes place Monday 9th March at Rawdon Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ann may be made to Wheatfields Hospice,
a plate will be made available.
for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward Funeral Service,
Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2020
