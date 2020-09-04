|
|
|
BEST Harold Retired Labour MP
for North Leeds West.
Sadly passed away in
Thistle Hill Nursing Home -
Knaresborough on 24th August 2020 aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of Glyn and
adored dad to Deborah,
Patricia, Andrew & Peter.
Harold will be sorely missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place in Meanwood Parish Church on
11th September at 2pm
followed by interment at
Bramhope Cemetery at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only
please by request.
Donations may be made to https://donate.alzheimersresearch.org/ in memory of Harold.
For further details please contact Coop Funeralcare, Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020