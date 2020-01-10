|
|
|
ASHTON Harry Peacefully in hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 81.
Beloved husband of Betty and dearly loved father of Richard, Mark and Graeme, also grandfather, uncle, brother,
and father in law.
A Celebration of Harry's life
will take place at
Lidgett Park Methodist Church
on Wednesday 22nd January
at 12.30 following a private cremation.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
384 Harrogate Road, Moortown,
Leeds, LS17 6PY.
0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020