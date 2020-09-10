|
BROWN Harry Passed away peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice on
27th August aged 100 years.
A devoted husband to the late Gladys, loving father to Janice
and grandfather to Rachel
and Jonathan.
Thank you to all the staff of
Eco Care and Wheatfields for the support and kindness shown to Harry in the last days of his life.
A private service will be held
at Rawdon Crematorium
on 17th September.
Donations in Harry's memory
will be split between the local charity OPAL, and Yorkshire
Dales Millennium Trust.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020