Brown Harry Beaumont Died at St James's Hospital, Leeds 1st September 2020,
aged 92 years.
He enjoyed a full and happy 91 & ½ years of life, sadly his last months were a struggle.
Much loved and loving husband of the late Barbara and dad of Stewart and to Barbara Bakanjim (Stewart's partner).
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his loyal friend Muncho the dog.
Special thanks to the team at "Jimmy's" for the great care and support received
during his final weeks.
Funeral service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate Friday 18th September.
Donations in memory of Harry will go to Heart Research UK.
Sadly due to COVID-19
restrictions attendance has
to be by invitation only.
Further details McBride and Sons 01423-528500
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020