MOWER Harry 15th January, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family,
aged 87 years, Harry.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
dearly loved dad of Stephen and Kay, a much loved grandad and great grandad, who will be sadly missed. Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Middleton on Thursday 30th January at 11am followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. No flowers please, donations in lieu for Cancer Research may be left at the service. Harry is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121 Queen Street, Morley. Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020