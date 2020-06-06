|
Eagleton Hazel Aged 94,
passed away peacefully after a bravely borne illness, on Tuesday, June 2nd in St James' Hospital, Leeds. Beloved sister of the late George, Dennis, Bill, Ada and Geoffrey. Dearly loved aunt of Isabel and the late Christine, Barbara, Martin, Anthony, Stephen and Mark and much loved great aunt to their children and grandchildren. Hazel will be sadly missed by her family and friends, indeed all who had the great privilege to know and love her. Reunited now and at peace.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2020