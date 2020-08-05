Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Horsforth
104 New Road Side
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4QB
0113 258 6921
Hazel Poulter
POULTER Hazel Mary Sadly passed away
on 24th July aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of Chris.
Devoted mum to Blake & Grant.
Loving Grandma to Thomas & Lois.

Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th August at 10.10am.

Family flowers only by request
however donations may be
made in memory of Hazel to
The Salvation Army.

For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
Horsforth Tel : 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2020
