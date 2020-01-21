|
WALKER Hazel Mary On Tuesday 17th December 2019, passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ernie, much loved mum of Julie, Tony and Kevin and loved mother-in-law, nana, great grandma and sister.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel, on Friday 31st January at 3.00pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Hazel to The Alzheimer's Society, for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a -122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020