|
|
|
Read Heather Lesley
(née Wort) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th August surrounded by her family.
Widow of the late Geoffrey Read, sister to Alyson, mother to Sam and Tim, aunt to Daisy, Stuart
and Kerry and Nan to Ryan,
Robbie and Elodie. Heather was passionate about helping others less fortunate and dedicated
her life to doing so.
Sadly, current restrictions
limit the numbers able to attend her funeral to pay their respects
to an amazing lady.
If you would like to make a donation to one of her favourite charities in her memory please visit https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Sam-Read5
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020