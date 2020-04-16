Home

Helen Savage

Notice Condolences

Helen Savage Notice
SAVAGE Helen Passed away at
St James's Hospital on
April 7th 2020 aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Raymond and
loving mother to Diane
and the late Jane.
Much loved sister of Fay and
beloved Gran of Sam.
She lived for her family
and will be dearly missed.
A private cremation
will take place at Lawnswood.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Dogs Trust or Cancer Research UK.
Ashes will be interred at Bramhope Cemetery when current restrictions are lifted
and all will be welcome to
celebrate Helen's life.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020
