|
|
|
WHITAKER Helene March 15th, passed away peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice, aged 90 years.
Helene, a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday March 30th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of
Helene may be made to Wheatfields Hospice.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2020