Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
13:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Helene Whitaker Notice
WHITAKER Helene March 15th, passed away peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice, aged 90 years.
Helene, a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday March 30th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of
Helene may be made to Wheatfields Hospice.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2020
