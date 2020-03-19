|
KELLY Henry Passed away peacefully on
6th March in St. James's Hospital, following a short illness,
aged 99 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Evelyn, much loved father of John and the late Paul, also a loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March
at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020