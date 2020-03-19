Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Kelly

Notice Condolences

Henry Kelly Notice
KELLY Henry Passed away peacefully on
6th March in St. James's Hospital, following a short illness,
aged 99 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Evelyn, much loved father of John and the late Paul, also a loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March
at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 258 2395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -