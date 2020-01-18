Home

Henryk Kostrzewa Notice
Kostrzewa Henryk Kenneth Peacefully at home after a long battle, on Sunday 12th January, 'H', aged 68 years.
Beloved husband to Linda,
loving dad to Michelle and Richard,
step-dad to Stuart, Andrew and Duncan, a much loved granddad and great-granddad (grumpy).
The funeral will take place at Lawnswood crematorium on Wednesday 5th February
at 12.20pm.
Donations in his memory may be made on the day, if desired, for
St. Gemma's Hospice and
Prostate Cancer UK.
Special thanks to Lisa White and all other staff at St. James's Hospital and St. Gemma's Hospice
for their excellent care of 'H'
throughout his illness.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
York Road
(W.Roberts)
on 0113 2482038.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 18, 2020
