|
|
|
BROWN Herbert On October 23rd, peacefully at Wykebeck Court Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen and dearly loved dad
of the late Steven and
daughter-in-law Iris.
A much loved grandfather to Carmen and husband Paul and a dear brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
The funeral service will take place on Monday November 16th at 11.30am, Hunslet Cemetery
prior to interment.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet, tel 2705015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020