Herbert Brown

Herbert Brown Notice
BROWN Herbert On October 23rd, peacefully at Wykebeck Court Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen and dearly loved dad
of the late Steven and
daughter-in-law Iris.
A much loved grandfather to Carmen and husband Paul and a dear brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
The funeral service will take place on Monday November 16th at 11.30am, Hunslet Cemetery
prior to interment.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet, tel 2705015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020
