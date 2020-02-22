|
|
|
ASHE Howard
Howie Peacefully passed away on
7th February 2020, aged 71.
A loving husband to Christine,
also a beloved dad, grandad, great grandad and a loving brother.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th February 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11:40. Family flowers only and donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Prince Of Wales Hospice. For those wishing to come and join us to celebrate Howie's life can we please ask
that you wear an item of red.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2020