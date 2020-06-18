|
|
|
McLaughlin
Hugh Lawrence
(Larry) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Larry
R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 4th June 2020.
Much loved son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth McLaughlin.
A beloved husband of Hazel and doting father to Marius, Alan and the late Glen, also a truly missed brother, grandad and
great grandad.
Private funeral service on Wednesday 24th June after which Larry will be interred at
Whinmoor Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel: 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2020