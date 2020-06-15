|
|
|
ROUTLEDGE Ian Sadly passed away in
Cookridge Court Care Home
on 3rd June 2020
aged 89 years.
Ian will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place on
Monday 22nd June 12.40pm
at Rawdon Crematorium.
Immediate family only due
to government restriction.
Donations may be made in memory of Ian to the
British Heart Foundation.
For further details please contact Coop Funeralcare - Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 15, 2020