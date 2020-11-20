|
|
|
PARSISSON Irene Mary
(née Sharp) Aged 97 (formerly of Halifax).
Peacefully in St James Hospital, Leeds on 9th November 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Lewis, dearly loved mother of Christopher, Josephine
and the late Daniel.
Much loved grandma, great grandma, mother-in-law,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Family funeral will be held on Monday 30th November at 11.00am at Christ Church, Halton, Leeds, followed by cremation
at Lawnswood.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitkirk, Leeds. Tel 0113 390 9711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020