Irene Ratcliffe Notice
Ratcliffe Irene Ann Passed away in
Atkinson Court Care Home
on 1st February, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mum of Alison and Andrew and mother-in-law of Graham and Lisa, also a loving grandma of Christopher, Matthew and Emma.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired,
for the Alzheimer's Society
and Dementia UK. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Kayes of Halton,
tel. 0113 8876220.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
