TAYLOR Irene
(nee Proctor) Passed away peacefully on
7th January 2020 in Middleton Park Lodge, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alec,
much loved mam of Lynne, June, Brian, Janet, Michael, John, Ian and Gillian, also a dearly loved grandma, great-grandma
and sister.
Funeral Service will take place at
St. Michael's Church, East Ardsley on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 1.45 pm followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request, but if so desired donations in Memory of Irene maybe made to Wakefield Hospice and Middleton Park Lodge Nursing Home for which a plate will be available for this purpose at the Church.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Morley, Leeds 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020