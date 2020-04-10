|
|
|
Marsden (nee Hoggart)
Iris Peacefully passed away in her sleep after a short illness in Pinderfields Hospital.
Much loved wife of the late Fred and mother of Keith and the late Christine, mother in law of Janet and David, loved grandma of Anthony, Georgina, James, Christopher, Kelly and Wendy and great grandma of Esme, Rhona and Willow, also a loved
auntie and friend.
Rest in peace.
Love you always.
Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 10, 2020