|
|
|
Pattinson Iris Passed away peacefully on January 23rd, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Stephen, Susan, Richard and the late Elizabeth, treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday February 18th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel: 0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020