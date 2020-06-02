Iris Spence
SPENCE Iris Peacefully in Hospital on
May 22nd 2020, aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late
Kenneth Spence,
much loved and loving Mother of Kevin and Lynn,
dear Mother-In-Law of Andrew, treasured Nanna of
Rachael and Natalie and a loving
Great Nanna, loved Sister of
Eric, Clive and the late Roy, a dear
Sister-In-Law and Auntie.
A private Service will take place
at Hughes Funeral Services
(Service Chapel) on
Saturday June 6th 2020
followed by Cremation.
Will friends please accept this Intimation.

Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
