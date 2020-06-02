SPENCE Iris Peacefully in Hospital on

May 22nd 2020, aged 82 years.

Dearly beloved Wife of the late

Kenneth Spence,

much loved and loving Mother of Kevin and Lynn,

dear Mother-In-Law of Andrew, treasured Nanna of

Rachael and Natalie and a loving

Great Nanna, loved Sister of

Eric, Clive and the late Roy, a dear

Sister-In-Law and Auntie.

A private Service will take place

at Hughes Funeral Services

(Service Chapel) on

Saturday June 6th 2020

followed by Cremation.

Will friends please accept this Intimation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store