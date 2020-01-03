Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving Crawford

Notice Condolences

Irving Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD IRVING
Passed away peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice on
23rd December 2019,
aged 87 years.

Much loved Husband of Audrey, wonderful Father of Tim and Gary,
dearest Father In Law and treasured Grandpa and
Great Grandpapa.

Funeral Service at the
Parish Church of St John
The Baptist, Adel on Monday
13th January 2020 at 12.30pm
No flowers please.

Donations for St Gemma's Hospice,
with a collection box provided
at the service.

All enquiries please contact:
G H Dovener & Son Funeral Services
267 Otley Road,
Leeds, LS16 5LN
Tel: 0113 2249788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -