|
|
|
Hunter Ivy On 2nd January 2020,
Ivy passed away peacefully, formerly of Tinshill, Leeds,
aged 100 years, beloved wife of
the late John Robert Hunter,
much loved mother of Pamela,
a very dear mother in law,
grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at Woodside Methodist
Church, Horsforth on
Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment
at Lawnswood Cemetery.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of Church Funds.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020