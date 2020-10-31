|
|
|
Pygott Ivy
(née Horler) Paul and family would like
to thank all friends and relatives for their kindness and support
at this sad time.
We have been overwhelmed by the number of cards and messages of sympathy received, and donations for the benefit of Linson Court Nursing Home, received following the sudden loss of a beloved Mum, Mum in law, Sister, Aunt, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Our thanks to the staff of
Linson Court Batley, for their
kind and compassionate care.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 31, 2020