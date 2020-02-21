Home

Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
13:00
Rawdon Crematorium commencing
AMBLER Jack Henry On 11th February 2020, after a long fight with illness, bravely borne,
aged 69 years.
Much loved husband of Ann, devoted dad of Rebecca and Rachel, loved father-in-law, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. Jack will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Service will be held on
Friday 28th February at
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be
available at the service for any
donations, if so desired, for
Parkinson's UK.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020
