|
|
|
KEMP JACK October 22 peacefully
at home in Cookridge,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Audrey,
treasured brother in law and
friend to Barbara and the late
Jeffrey and the late Ralph.
Devoted Uncle to
Debbie and Roger,
David and Lindsay
and a loving Great Uncle to
Andrew, Claire, Daniel and Kirsty.
Will be very sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
Lawnswood Chapel on Wednesday 11th November at 10.10am followed by interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery.
Donations, if desired
to Asthma UK.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020