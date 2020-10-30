Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Kemp

Notice Condolences

Jack Kemp Notice
KEMP JACK October 22 peacefully
at home in Cookridge,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Audrey,
treasured brother in law and
friend to Barbara and the late
Jeffrey and the late Ralph.
Devoted Uncle to
Debbie and Roger,
David and Lindsay
and a loving Great Uncle to
Andrew, Claire, Daniel and Kirsty.
Will be very sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
Lawnswood Chapel on Wednesday 11th November at 10.10am followed by interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery.
Donations, if desired
to Asthma UK.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -