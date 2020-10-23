|
O'FLAHERTY Jacqueline Toni Sadly passed away in St James Hospital on 10th October 2020, aged 59 years.
Much loved wife of Patrick and
daughter of Kathleen.
Adored Mum of Karen,
Michael & Lauren and Sister of Debbie, Perry & Andrew.
Loving Nanna to Erin. Anya, Imogen, Freya, Oscar,
Isabelle & Ethan.
Will be greatly missed by all, watch over us until we meet again.
Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 30th October.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Jacqueline to MS Society.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020