Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Old Lane
Beeston, Leeds 11
James Ferguson Notice
FERGUSON James
(Geordie Jimmy) Sadly, passed away peacefully at home on the 13th July 2020,
aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Louise and Victoria, devoted grandad of Lorcan,
twin brother of Albert
and a dearest brother-in-law
and uncle.
We shall think about you always,
And talk about you to,
We have such precious memories,
But we wish we still had you.
A private Service will take place at St. Anthony's Catholic Church,
Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds 11, on Monday August 3rd, 2020 followed by interment at Cottingley Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK and St. Anthony's Church would be appreciated.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 27, 2020
