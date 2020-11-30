|
|
|
GORDON James Douglas In loving memory of our dad Jimmy Gordon, who passed away on 13th November 2020.
His funeral service will take place on Monday 7 December at 1.00 pm in the private chapel, at
Hughes Funeral Services,
York Road, Leeds LS9 9NT.
Due to current Covid restrictions regrettably attendance will be by family invitation only.
Before Jim's service,
his cortege will leave his home and travel to the LPD premises; retracing the familiar journey to work, that he has made so many times and his family feel he would want to do so for this final time.
His cortege will then pause at LPD at 12.30 pm to enable anyone who
wishes to pay their respects
to do so.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu may be made to St Gemma's Hospice,
Jim's chosen charity.
We are disappointed not to be able to give him the send off he deserves, but plan to
hold a celebration of his life
once we are able.
Loved and will be missed by
Helen, Lisa, Stuart and grandchildren Max, Lucas, Jesse, Kitty, Jude, Nellie, Neve and Bebe.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 30, 2020