GREEN James Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully on
August 4th 2020 at
St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband of Carol,
loving dad to Stuart, Jeff, Dawn, Mick and Debbie,
also a loved father-in-law
to Lisa and Nicola.
A very much loved grandad,
great grandad and a loving
brother of Allan and Susan.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service
will take place.
Bob, you will be loved
and missed by all of us.
In our hearts forever. R.I.P.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020
